Peak Milk Apologizes To CAN Over ‘Offensive’ Easter Advert

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The management of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc, manufacturers of Peak Milk has apologized to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), concerning the controversial Easter advert.

The African Examiner recalls that last week, Peak Milk commemorated Good Friday using the crucifixion of Jesus Christ as a metaphor to promote its Peak milk brand in an advert.

The advert shows a crushed and pierced tin of milk with its content spilt on its body and a nail placed beside it.

However, CAN condemned the advert and also asked for an apology from the company, adding that the advert was offensive and unacceptable.

Also, CAN threatened to boycott the company’s products if it fails to take down the advert from its social media pages and apologise to Nigerian Christians.

Reacting, the Executive Director of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc (Corporate Affairs), Ore Famurewa, has apologized to Christians in a letter to the President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh.

The letter titled: “Apology for the Good Friday social media post by the Peak Brand” stated that the company said it did not intend “to make light of the significance of the season nor to inordinately exploit the unmatched sacrifice of Jesus Christ”.

“We hereby restate our commitment to our unwavering mission of nurturing Nigeria while maintaining the respect of all religious laws, tenets and guidelines.

“Once again, please accept our deepest apology and pledge to prevent a recurrence of such in the future. Do accept the assurances of my esteemed regards”, Famurewa said.