Akpata Steps Aside From Law Firm To Pursue Political Ambition

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Immediate-past President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata, has stepped aside from Templars, a leading law firm where he served as Senior Partner.

A statement by the firm dated August 24, 2023 stated the former NBA President formally notified the other partners and management of the firm of his decision to participate in active politics and in line with the firm’s governance protocols, it was agreed that he stepped aside from the firm with effect from Thursday, August 31, 2023.

The firm said this will enable him fully focus on his project of contributing towards nation building.

It will be recalled that Akpata recently joined the Labour Party in Edo State and expressed interest to contest the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

While thanking Akpata for the significant role he played in the growth of the firm, the firm said its clients will continue to be served by its over 100 lawyers led by twenty other partners (across different practice areas) working out of the Firm’s offices in Nigeria and Ghana.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



