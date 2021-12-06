Fani-Kayode Hate Igbos, Says They ‘Re Rude – Estranged Wife Precious

(AFRICANEXAMINER) – Precious Chikwendu, the estranged wife of the former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has alleged that the All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain does not like Ndigbo.

Chikwendu disclosed this during an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, saying that Fani-Kayode does not like Igbos working in his house.

She recounted how the former Aviation Minister once ordered the sack of an “Igbo boy” working as his domestic staff.

Chikwendu stated that Fani-Kayode believes that Igbos are rude, hence they have no hierarchy.

“He says it’s a cultural thing for the Igbo to be rude and that is why we don’t have a hierarchy. I heard all of that from him.

“Even the staff in the house, that you are an Igbo staff member is a problem. He says ‘that Igbo boy, I don’t like him, sack him,” she said.

African Examiner recalls that Fani-Kayode’s seven years marriage to Chikwendu crashed last year due to alleged battery and infidelity.

Chikwendu accused the former minister of constantly assaulting her physically, Fani-Kayode alleged that Chikwendu was unfaithful.