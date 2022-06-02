FCT Minister Lists Achievements In Developmental Projects

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Musa Bello on Thursday said that under his administration, FCT recorded achievements in area of infrastructural development and urban renewal projects

Speaking while fielding questions from State House Correspondents when he featured as a guest at the 40th Ministerial Briefing, organised by the Presidential Communication Team, Bello said that the territory would witness many more development before the end of the current administration.

According to him, his administration recorded achievements in the area of roads, housing and other sectors in order to improve the standard of living in the FCT.

According to him, the FCT under his leadership completed the projects that were inherited from the previous administration and also initiated many projects that had been completed while others are on-going.

According to him, the FCT also generated over N200 billion annually as Internally Generated Revenue through aggressive revenue drive, stressing that the territory plan to surpass Lagos State, which is the highest revenue generating state in the country.

He also disclosed that his administration has earmarked N1 billion for the renovation of the National Ecumenical Centre and the National Mosque to ensure that they remain visitable sites in the FCT.

While reacting to reports that hoodlums arrested for various crimes were being released with the intervention of highly placed persons who use them as foot soldiers for various crimes, Bello said anyone who request for bail for arrested criminals only to release them back into the society should be apprehended.

He noted that the three major correctional facilities serving the FCT were already stretched to capacity.