FEATURES: Day Natives Of Amurri Kingdom Converge To Showcase Their Cultural Heritage

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Culture and tradition, they say, are peoples way of life, and their identity. It began from time immemorial, and as old as man.

In many climes especially African continents, Nigeria, and Igbo land in particular, it’s highly revered and celebrated by the people, especially at the localities. Although, due to modern day civilization, 21st century technological advancement and dominance of christian religion, its recognition in some domains are beginning to decline, including the number of those practicing the traditional method of worship.

But despite the above mentioned seeming factors militating against the existence and sustainability of the ancestral gift to the people, some communities in Igbo land have continued to do everything within their powers through their traditional rulers to ensure its sustainability and promotion.

One of such communities is the Amurri Ancient kingdom, in Nkanu West local government area of Enugu state, south East Nigeria. The locality is synonymous with culture and tradition, a development that makes it to parade the highest number of traditional worship and healing Centres.

To ensure that it’s culture and tradition is sustained, and do not go into extinction, Amurri people, both those living at home and in diaspora, young, and old, do converge on its market square every year November, for her popular Oriri Anu Festival to thank God and their ancestors for a bumper harvest and protection of the natives.

At this year’s celebration held on Monday 4th, November, 2024, at the usual Afor market square/Methodist church school field Amurri, the Traditional ruler, His Royal Majesty Igwe (Dr). Charles Egbo Nwoye, who described the festival as symbolic, harped on the need for the preservation and propagation Of Igbo culture and tradition.

The royal father said posterity won’t forgive the custodians of culture in Igbo land should they allow it to go into extinction.

He posited that any race that does not promote its culture and tradition, which remains the people’s way of life and identity, are doing a disservice to such clime.

Our correspondent writes that notable personalities as the incumbent Senator representing Enugu East senatorial district, Kelvin Chukwu, immediate past Enugu state Chairman of the ruling All progressives Congress, APC Dr. Ben Nwoye, late Nollywood legend, Late John Okafor, fondly known as (Mr Ibu), amongst others hails from the Community which is comprising of four villages.

Igwe Nwoye, stated that the annual Oriri Anu Amurri which is a combination of their new yam festival is also a platform with which the community showcases their rich cultural heritage to the world, positing that the history of a people will be incomplete without their culture and tradition record.

He therefore, urged his colleagues natural rulers in Igbo land to always be at the drivers seat in propagating the culture and traditions of their localities so as not to allow it go into extinction as a result of the so- called civilization.

“What we are doing here today, being the 4th day of November 2024, Afor market day, is remarkable in the history of Amurri ancient kingdom. We are marking what has been in existence from time immemorial”

According to Igwe Nwoye, “it is only the Archaeologists that can test the soil and trees to ascertain how long this Community has been existing, and even at that, they can only use the word about, which may not be accurate”.

“So, what we have gathered here today to celebrate is what we call Oriri Anu Amurri Esato Obodo Esato. Oriri, simply means celebration, while Anu means the soil. We are celebrating the soil.

“During the farming season, we cultivate, we plant different seedlings and produce into the soil, and by the begining of November, we will begin to harvest and experience bumper harvest .

“So in a nut shell, we have gathered here today to celebrate the soil of Amurri, in other words, we are celebrating Amurri Esato for the bumper harvest she has given to us for this year 2024. And this celebration is symbolic because it also unify us the more as a people.

“We appreciate the soil. We plant a small seed of yam, coco yam and cassava, and come back to harvest bountifully. So for me, as a traditional ruler that is deeply rooted in Tradition I will keep propagating our culture and tradition. And that is why we have come to conclude this festival celebration which started in October with this grand finale taking place today.

The Enugu state governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, who spoke through his Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Patrick Ubru, applauded the Amurri people for their zeal and in farming saying, it falls in line with his administration’s commitment in boosting food production and sufficiency.

He therefore assured the people that his government would continue to provide farmers both rural and merchanized ones the conducive environment so as to enhance food sufficiency and make the state food basket in South East Nigeria, restating his resolve in according Agriculture sectors the topmost priority.,

Also speaking at the colorful ceremony, the immediate past chairman of the All Progressive Congress in Enugu State, Dr. Ben Nwoye stressed the need for religious groups to always imbibe the culture of tolerance.

The APC chieftain who is a Crown Prince in the Community noted that before the advent of the Europeans that led to the acceptance of Christianity in Africa, natives had their ancient ways of worshipping their gods.

Going down memory lane, he recalled that the natives accommodated various Christian denominations like Catholic Church, Methodist, among others.

The former Federal Commissioner further disclosed that apart from accommodating Christianity, the natives gave its denominations places where they built schools and churches.

Nwoye urged Christians and Muslims and other religions to also tolerate the traditional worshippers and not to disperse them.

“This is the grand finale of the celebration of the new yam festival for the good things the land has done for us one whole year. Before the advent of the Europeans, we had the gods of our ancestors that protect us. We accommodate Christians , Muslims and other religions.

“We call on the Christian religion to also be accommodative and not to go to any community and disperse them. The way of worship of Amuri people is the ancient way of worship and the God that created us still hears us” he stated.

The former Enugu APC boss also noted that the Amuri community, like the Christian religion, has a pilgrimage center where people go and pray for solutions to their needs including wealth.

He further explained that the cultural celebration is also used to seek for peace, adding that the priests of the land have already showered blessings on them.

In his remark the Chief Priest of Amurri, chief John Njoku stated that they use the event to celebrate the new yam festival and appreciate the land of Amuri and God for protecting them.

In an interview, Senator Chukwu, of Enugu East senatorial district described this year’s festival as unique, saying it provided sons and daughters of Amurri kingdom the opportunity of coming together as always to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the locality

He promised to attract his colleagues to attend that of 2025, adding that as a Senator, he would continue to support his people ensuring that the festival is sustained.

Speaking also with Journalists, the National president of Amurri development union, ADU, Chief Ken Ani, corroborated other speakers and natives of the area, saying today, is special day for the sons and daughters of Amurri ancient kingdom.

He added that anywhere Indigenes of the community are across the globe, they mark the special day because of its importance to Amurrians. Il

“It is a day set aside by four fathers for us to come converge at the market square and celebrate the climax of the annual traditional festival