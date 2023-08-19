NollyWood Legend, Nkem Owoh Loses 24-Year-old Daughter

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nollywood legend, Nkem Owoh popularly known as (Osuofia) and family have been thrown into mourning, following the sudden demise of his 24-year-old daughter, Miss Kosisochukwu Nkem-Owoh.

A source close to the family said the young girl died after battling liver cancer.

Her funeral arrangement was reportedly announced by the family on Friday.

According to the burial programme, her remains will be buried on August 24, 2023.

“The family of Nkem Owoh (Osuofiasn) of Umunevo Owonta of Umungwu clan in Amagu village, Udi town, Udi local government, Enugu State regrets to announce the death of our daughter. The deceased will be buried on August 24.”





