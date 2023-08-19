W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

NollyWood Legend, Nkem Owoh Loses 24-Year-old Daughter

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria Friday, August 18th, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nollywood legend, Nkem Owoh popularly known as (Osuofia) and family have been thrown into mourning, following the sudden demise of his 24-year-old daughter, Miss Kosisochukwu Nkem-Owoh.

A source close to the family said the young girl  died  after battling liver cancer.

 Her funeral  arrangement  was reportedly announced by the family on Friday.

According to the  burial programme, her remains will be buried on August 24, 2023.

“The family of Nkem Owoh (Osuofiasn) of Umunevo Owonta of Umungwu clan in Amagu village, Udi town, Udi local government, Enugu State regrets to announce the death of our daughter. The deceased will be buried on August 24.”

_______________________________

