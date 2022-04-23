(BREAKING) : Alaafin Of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Dies At 83

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has passed on at 83 years old.

The top Yoruba monarch died in the late hours of Friday, according to palace officials.

Adeyemi died at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital,

The late Alaafin’s first son, Prince ‘Tunde, and other children had received the monarch’s remains at Idi-Igba, Oyo town early Saturday morning.

Palace sources confirmed that traditional rites had begun without giving details about his burial arrangement yet.

Adeyemi ruled for 52 years before his demise, making him the longest-reigning Alaafin.

By tradition, the head of the Oyomesi, Basorun of Oyo, High Chief Yusuf Akinade Ayoola, would take over pending the appointment of a new Alaafin.

Basorun is also expected to brief the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, before an official announcement.

Details later…