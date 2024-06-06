Features: Nwoye @ 60: Day Friends, Allies Converge On Coal City In His Honour

By Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Life they say is a stage, and characterized by ups and down. In it, there is time for merrimaking and jollification, as well as gnashing of teeth, sorrowing, and weeping.

For some classes of people, especially the poor in the society, life is meaningless and not worthy of living because of lack of needed resources to cope with its challenges.

However, no matter any category one may belong to, be it rich or poor, there are two significant dates in the life of every mortal on planet Earth, and these include, one’s day of birth and demise.

Unlike the date of death which is synonymous with sadness, sorrow, and heartbrokenness whenever it is remembered by bereaved families, friends, and close associates of a deceased, birthdays are often marked with merriment, heavy joy and Thanksgiving to God for making it possible in the life of an individual.

Regrettably, the poor and less privileged in the Nigeria society, hardly celebrate their birthdays owing to financial difficulties occasioned by the nation’s dwindling economy.

But for those with the financial capacity and muscle, especially the elites, the day of birth of a person should remain special and remarkable and worthy of celebration hence, such people always mark it annually with fun fares, pomp and pageantry.

It’s against this backdrop that friends, close allies, and political associates of a renowned United States of America (USA), trained lawyer turned politician, and Crowned prince in Amuri Ancient Kingdom, in Nkanu West Council area of Enugu state, Prince (Dr) Ben Nwoye, Converged on Enugu, the Coal City state, South East Nigeria on Wednesday, 29th, May, 2024 to celebrate his 60th Birthday in a grand style.

The birthday bash, which was Coordinated by a close political Ally of the celebrant, and 2023 Flag bearer of the ruling All progressive Congress APC, for Igboeze North/Udenu Federal Constituency of Enugu State, Dr. Mrs Oby Ajih, could be described as a mini political rally/conference, as it brought together politicians, irrespective of party affiliation under one roof.

Among the politicians that graced the colorful ceremony were, the incumbent Senator representing Enugu East Senatorial district at the upper chamber of the nation’s National Assembly NASS, Senator Kelvin Chukwu of the opposition Labour party LP, member of the federal House of Representatives for Igboeze North/ Udenu federal constituency, under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Hon. Simon Atigwe, his colleague, representing Enugu North/ South Federal Constituency, Hon. Chimaobi Sam Atu.

Others included, the Majority leader of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Johnson Anih of the PDP representing Enugu North state constituency and the Deputy Chief Whip Hon. Obiajulu Ugwu also of the PDP, representing Enugu South Rural constituency. Also in attendance were members of the Enugu State APC, who turned up in their numbers.

Among them were, the pioneer state Chairman of the party, Comrade Adolphus Ude, former Organizing Secretary of the party, Hon. Ifeanyi Edeh, Ex- State legal Adviser, Barrister Godwin Onwusi, the APC 2023 Candidate of the Federal House of Representatives for Enugu North/ South state constituency, Hon. Mrs. Juliet Egbo, former Spokesman of the party in the state, Hon. Chuks Owo (Akwaeke Ndigbo), Ex state Woman Leader, Lolo Ngozika Nwankwo, former State Treasurer, Hon. Chuks Adibe, amongst others.

Speaker after speaker at the ceremony chaired by former Commissioner for Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority, Chief John Egbo, had described Dr. Nwoye as a team player and Patriotic Nigerian who plays politics without bitterness and rancour hence, his friendship cuts across party lines.

The Chairman in his remark, thanked God for making it possible for the former Enugu state APC boss and Federal Commissioner to attain the age of 60th, wishing the celebrant more fruitful years in good health and prosperity.

To also show solidarity to their own illustrious son in whom they are well pleased, Nwoye’s Amuri Ancient Kingdom kinsmen, had stormed the event with different traditional dancing troupes that entertained the audience and added fantastic colour to the ceremony.

The newly admitted member of the Sexagenarian club, Dr. Nwoye, who led APC Enugu for solid eight years was overwhelmed with the calibre of personalities that graced the ceremony held at the popular high class Dome event Centre, Enugu.

Nwoye, who was the former Secretary/Spokesman Forum of APC State Chairmen for 8 years, and presently the Chief of Staff to the APC Deputy National Chairman North, said he lacks words to express how he felt, adding that the ceremony came to him as a surprise.

The celebrant, a Fellow of Nigeria Safety Professionals, who is the Executive Director Opeans Nigeria limited, a Safety Training Center offering services in the offshore oil and gas sector in Nigeria, and Managing Director Offshore Resort Ltd, expressed deep appreciation to the organizers and invited guest for making the event a worthwhile, praying God to also honour them.