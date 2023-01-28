Federal Regulatory Agencies Take Consumer Protection Awareness To UNN

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Various Nigeria’s Consumer protection and regulatory Agencies on Thursday took awareness creation on the services they offer to Nigerians to the University of Nigeria Nsukka UNN, Enugu Campus, where they interacted with the law students of the institution.

They equally educate them on how to seek redress when their rights are violated as consumers.

The federal government Organizations included, Standard Organization of Nigeria SON, Nigeria Communication Commission, NCC, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission FCCPC, National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control NAFDAC amongst others.

Speaking during the 2023 Consumer Protection Forum held at the faculty of Law, Moot Court UNEC, the agencies took time to explain to the future lawyers what their respective core mandates and functions are, as stipulated by the Acts and laws establishing them.

In his remark, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Professor Umar Garba Danbatta, who spoke through the South East Zonal Controller, Mr. Ogbonnaya Ugama, stated that consumer protection and satisfaction in the Communication sector remains the Commission’s watch word.

He, however, urged the students and Nigerians in general to always speak out when short changed by service providers, adding that the agency has in place several channels of complaints which consumers should always embrace.

Also speaking, officials of NAFDAC, and SON, who identified sub-standard and counterfeiting of products among their key challenges in Nigeria, stressed that they have continued to sustain public enlightenment and synergy with sister agencies in tackling the ugly trend.

They added that the development is being tackled headlong via modern technology, which has helped the agencies tremendously in waging serious war against such unlawful acts across the country.

The Deputy Director, Consumer Education, South East Zonal office of FCCPC, Mr. Nwafor Anthony Izunna, in his speech, assured Consumers of the agency’s readiness at all times in protecting them.

He therefore urged consumers in the South East zone to always contact their office in Awka, the Anambra state capital to register their complaints whenever their rights are violated..

Speaking earlier while welcoming guests, the Coordinator, Consumer law and policy Research group, UNN, professor Felicia Monye, stated that the annual event was aimed at providing opportunities for agencies to interact with the participants and to create awareness on the activities and services they offer to consumers.

According to the law professor, she introduced the teaching of Law of Consumer Protection at the University of Nigeria, adding that the school was the first to start teaching of the course among the nation’s universities at undergraduate level.

The former Dean, Faculty of Law, UNN, disclosed that she has good working relationships with various consumer protection agencies within and outside Nigeria.