Let Every Governor Decide Minimum Wage For His State – Okupe

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former presidential aide, Doyin Okupe, has faulted the national minimum wage Act which mandates governors of all the Nigerian 36 states to pay a uniform minimum wage to the workers in their various states.

He said what the President should concern himself about is the Federal Government and allow the states and the labour unions at the state level to agree on minimum wage.

For several months, there have been a back and forth between labour and the Federal Government on what the new minimum wage should be.

At the expiration of an ultimatum issued by labour on May 31, the unions embarked on strike on June 3, shutting down businesses across the nation.

The action was however suspended on Tuesday after the Federal Government promised to increase the minimum wage to an amount bigger than N60,000 as they resume negotiations.

The tripartite committee is still locked in meeting trying to agree on a new wage and is expected to make the announcement any time soon.