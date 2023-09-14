Drama As Director of Finance in Works Ministry Refuses To Proceed On New Posting

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Director of Finance and Account (DFA) in the Ministry of Works, Yusuf Dahiru Girel has defiled government’s directive to proceed on posting to another ministry.

Mr. Girel, until August 22, 2023, was the director of finance and account (DFA) at the Ministry of Works.

Following a recent reorganization of Treasury Officers embarked upon by the Office of Accountant General of Federation (OAGF) via a memo reference no. TRO/865/Vol.XVI/246A, dated 22nd August, 2023, Mr. Girel was posted to the newly created Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

The memo sighted by our correspondent was addressed to all the permanent secretaries and treasury officers in all agencies, ministries and government departments.

The move by OAGF was in line with President Bola Tinubu agenda to engender probity, transparency and accountability in agencies, ministries and parastatals of government.

The posting, it was learnt cut across all ministries with a total of 57 directors of finance and accounts in agencies, ministries and parastatals of government on grade level 17 reposted to different offices.

Section 3 of the federal government’s Public Service Rules (PSR 100301) (b) classified “refusal to proceed on transfer or to accept posting” as serious misconduct which attracts a punishment of termination and retirement when proven.

The Accountant General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, in the August 22 memo reiterated that “all officers are to note that failure to comply with this posting instruction shall be treated in accordance with the provisions of the public service rules (PSR 030301) (b).

“Accordingly, officers are advised to submit Assumption of Duty Certificate to the office of the undersigned on or before 6th September, 2023,” Mrs Madein stated.

However, in defiance of the directive and against the extant public service rules, Mr. Girel, has refused to report to his new duty post at Marine and Blue Economy but instead vowed to remain on his seat at the Ministry of Works, Mabushi, Abuja.

“Even when his replacement has since resumed to take over from him in compliance with the memo, our man is still busy lobbying to retain his seat,” sources told News Investigators.

Ministry sources further revealed that Mr. Girel in the past weeks embarked on serious lobbying by contacting some powerful forces in and outside the government to weigh in on the minister of works, Dave Umahi to retain him promising to cooperate with him.

“The minister Umahi is under pressure, sadly he may soon buckle despite his initial unwillingness to side step the PSR.

“The thing is that the former first lady Mrs Buhari who is also from Adamawa influenced Girel’s posting to the ministry while in office,” the source said.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



