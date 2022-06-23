FG Opens Portal To Document Unemployed Citizens

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has directed that a portal be opened to document unemployed citizens.

This resolution was reached on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, shortly before the president went to Rwanda to attend the 2022 CHOGM. The job portal would also take Nigerians who are staying abroad into cognisance.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, also stated that the council approved the digitisation of the operations of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

Ngige said: “The ministry presented two memos to council today. The first memo was presented on behalf of our parastatal, the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

“As you’re aware, a lot has happened in the NSITF in terms of revenue losses and pillage of funds that have been given to that organisation.

“The NSITF implements the Employee Compensation Act ECA 2010 and by that Act, employers in both public and private sectors are supposed to pay one percent of the emoluments of their staff into a social fund in NSITF.

“And this one is to be used as a premium or insurance fund to cater for workers or staff members who have accidents, injuries, disabilities, and even deaths that occur in the cause of their work.

“So it’s like an accident or injury insurance. “The Pension Act makes reference to it that it must be done for workers in addition to the group life.

“So, the monies that have gone in there have not been properly utilized, the payments have not been tracked.

“So today we brought to council a memo for an e-NSITF by which their operations will now be digitalised.”