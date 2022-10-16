‘First Plane’ Lands In Ekiti As Fayemi Commissions Airport

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ekiti State on Saturday witnessed its first plane landing as Governor Kayode Fayemi commissioned an airport.

The NAF 930 aircraft conveying the Minister for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, and his team landed on the runway at 20 minutes past 10am.

Speaking after the landing, Sirika described the airport as a bridge that will connect Ekiti State to the world and also engender national growth.

The airport commissioning is expected to be one of Fayemi’s last acts as Governor as he steps down for Governor-Elect, Biodun Oyebanji.

Fayemi said the project is standard and was borne out of resilience.

He expressed confidence it will positively affect the state in many ways.

The airport is expected to accommodate cargo and passenger services.

It “is of a world-class standard,” Fayemi later said in a series of tweets. “Being a category 4E airport, this means we can accommodate large cargo – Aircrafts.

The Cargo Apron 155m x 128m can conveniently accommodate two 747-400. The passenger apron 137m x 100.5m can also accommodate three Boeing 737.

“The runaway length is 3.2km, the width is 60m (45m full strength and 7-5m each at the shoulders). The terminal building is built to operate and process international and domestic passengers.”