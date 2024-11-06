FG Reverses 18-Year Admission Age For Tertiary Institutions

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has reversed the decision to benchmark the admission age for tertiary institutions at 18 years.

The newly appointed Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, announced the decision during his maiden news conference in Abuja on Tuesday.

The briefing allowed the minister to unveil his blueprint and the highlight is the decision to reverse the policy on the 18-year age limit for admission into tertiary institutions.

The minister said, “We will work with JAMB and our universities to ensure that people that are matriculating into our universities will arrive at 16 years.

“So, we will not be going with the 18 years; we will go back to what we have before which is 16 years.”