FG To Premiere TV Series On Mining …

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government is set to premiere a television drama series on mining, titled ‘Hidden Riches,’ on Jan. 25.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, made the disclosure in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Segun Tomori, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Alake said that the debut TV series aims to showcase the potential and complexities of Nigeria’s mining sector to shore up its development.

“Produced by Take 7 Media and directed by Bem Pever and Nwamaka Chikezie, the series will officially make its debut on January 25, 2025, from 8:05 pm to 8:30 pm.

“It will be aired weekly, every Saturday on the Network Service of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA),” he said.

He stated that the series would feature a stellar cast, including Sydney Diala, Lara Owoeye-Wise, Iveren Antiev, and Alex Jibrin, among others.

According to the minister, the series is set to unravel the complex dynamics of politics, power, and ambition surrounding the nation’s vast mineral wealth.

He emphasised the importance of the series in highlighting the potential of Nigeria’s mining sector as a key driver of economic transformation.

“The gripping storyline follows the interconnected lives of miners, politicians, activists, and everyday citizens as they navigate challenges and opportunities in harnessing the hidden treasures beneath the nation’s soil.

‘Through its powerful narrative, “Hidden Riches” highlights the transformative potential of solid minerals as a vital alternative for sustainable economic growth and resource management,” he said.

The minister explained that the series aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which aims to diversify Nigeria’s economy.

He stated that the series’ compelling narrative would raise awareness of the opportunities within the solid minerals sector, thus encouraging citizens to engage in building a sustainable future.(NAN)