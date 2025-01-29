FG Vows To Tackle ‘Miracle Centres’ Menace

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, says the Federal Government is determined to sanitise the nation’s educational system.

Miracle Examination Centres (MECs) are private secondary schools in Nigeria that facilitate exam fraud. They are known for promising students success in their final exams, regardless of their actual merit.

“We have a problem with examination malpractice which we are addressing frontally as a government,” he said.

Alausa argued that allowing students to cheat during exams is a disservice to other who work genuinely hard to earn good grades.

According to the minister, the quality of the nation’s tertiary system is better as the government has worked on a plan to train five universities that would also training the other public institutions nationwide.

“This is not acceptable because if you let people cheat, you will disincentive the hardworking people.

“We will tackle this issue of the miracle centre, this pervasive exam cheating decisively. We would bring a complete end to this menace that has really invaded our educational system,” he added.