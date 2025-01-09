FG Warns Contractors Over Road Projects Delay, To Sanction Erring Contractors

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has expressed dissatisfaction with contractors handling road projects for failing to deliver on their obligations, which has hindered development and brought untold hardship to Nigerians.

Speaking to newsmen during an inspection tour of ongoing projects in Rivers State, the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, vowed to sanction contractors who fail to deliver on their obligation.

Umahi issued the warning when he visited the Ahoada Section of the East-West Road, where he vowed to sanction the contractors (Setraco and Rock Result) handling the project for unprofessional acts.

He berated the contractors over the slow pace of work, accusing them of not being serious with the project, and playing politics with it despite payments made to them, and vowed to use them as scape goats for others to learn.

“I have seen a situation here where the ministry staff, they don’t have drawings, they don’t have Bill of quantities. They are not in charge of the project, so how will the project move?” he queried.

“I am going to use the engineers on this job to set an example. I am going to direct the permanent secretary to give them query and they will answer it. Where the ministry staff are not ready to supervise the jobs, we will use consultants to supervise the jobs. The jobs must be done.”

He stated that the delay in the projects has nothing to do with the President who has provided the funds needed for the jobs neither is it his fault, but that of the contractors.

He commended the contractors on the quality of job done, stressing that the delay was the problem.

“Both contractors (Rock Result and Setraco) are doing quality jobs, but Rock Result has delayed the job terribly. I have directed that all his certificate for payment be blocked, and I have directed that he should be issued 7-day notice. He will not get a dime unless this first carriage is completed. If it is not completed, I will terminate the contract. I have ordered the controller to issue him a query.”

On the Bodo/Bonny Road, the Minister of Works stated that the job must be completed on or before September 2025, stressing that it has been “badly delayed” by Julius Berger despite receiving 85 percent of the contract sum which is N199 billion.

“This work will not go beyond September. This job has been badly delayed. And you are aware that going forth and back with Julius Berger on this project lasted for one year. Even, there was a bridge of contract where Berger has to demobilize without notice to the client.

He hailed President Bola Tinubu over what he described as his commitment to the people of the Nigeria Delta and other section of the country.

“I want to commend Mr President very highly for his commitment to the people of the Nigeria Delta and of course indeed to every section of this country.

Earlier, the Minister visited the Eleme/Ogoni axis of the East West Road and commended the contractors (RCC) for the quality of job done but expressed dissatisfaction with the slow pace of work.

He urged the contractors to fasten the project and ensure it is completed on or before April as the President needs to commission it, stressing that projects are now been commissioned in sections.

He threatened to revoke the contract if the contractor fails to show seriousness, adding that Nigerians are suffering due to the delay.

The Minister was accompanied by staff of the Federal Ministry of Works and other stakeholders.