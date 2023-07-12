Court Disqualifies Former Minister From Zimbabwe’s Presidential Election

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Zimbabwe High Court has ordered for removal of former Cabinet Minister Saviour Kasukuwere from the presidential race after nullifying his nomination saying he is not a registered voter.

Kasukuwere, a former cabinet colleague of Mnangagwa under Mugabe was among the 11 presidential candidates in the harmonised elections set for August 23.

Referred to as Tyson for his physical demeanor and aggressive approach to politics, Kasukuwere is among several loyalists of the G40 faction of Zanu-PF that supported then First Lady Grace Mugabe, to succeed her husband as president and fled the country after an attempt on his life.

He launched his election campaign from the unknown base and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) had accepted his nomination papers before a citizen, Lovedale Mangwana filed an urgent chamber application challenging his nomination.

High Court judge Justice David Mangota ruled Wednesday morning that the application by Mangwana was valid.

“I heard and considered the case of both parties. Kasukuwere’s argument in my view is misplaced. He is not having me believe that Mangwana should have acted in a vacuum.

“I am satisfied that the applicant proved his case on a preponderance of probabilities. The application is accordingly granted as prayed in the amended draft order,” said Justice Mangota.

Mangwana had cited Kasukuwere, Zec and Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi as respondents.

Kasukuwere had opposed the application through his lawyers while Zec and the Minister of Justice did not oppose the application.

Mangwana argued that Zec erred when it sat on June 21 and accepted Kasukuwere’s nomination papers for election as President.

Mangwana argued that Kasukuwere had been outside the country for more than 18 months hence he cannot vote in the upcoming elections and cannot be voted into office.

Kasukuwere claimed he was in his constituency and had temporarily left the country on medical grounds and demanded that the applicant proves that he was outside the country.

He claimed he appears on the voters roll of ward 40 Pfura Rural District Council Mt Darwin Constituency and argued that Mangwana had no locus standi as his nomination does not interfere with his right as a voter.

The nullification of Kasukuwere leaves 10 candidates for the Presidential election. Mnangagwa is seeking a second five-year term after the first one in 2018 which came a year after he assumed power following dethronement of former President Mugabe.

His close rivals are Nelson Chamisa and Douglas Mwonzora, leaders of the two main opposition parties-Citizens Coalition for Change and MDC-T respectively.

Other notable candidates are activist Linda Masarira, constitutional lawyer Lovemore Madhuku, Trust Chikohora, Blessing Kasiyamhuru, Joseph Makamba Busha, Harry Wilson and Gwinyai Muzorewa.





