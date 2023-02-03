EPL Preview: Enzo Fernandez Set For Chelsea Debut, Arsenal Renew Premier League Title Charge

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool travel to face struggling Wolves, desperate to pull themselves out of a slump that has left them playing catch-up, while Tottenham host champions Manchester City.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The clock is ticking for Chelsea manager Graham Potter to turn unprecedented spending into results, starting against Fulham on Friday, as new Everton manager Sean Dyche prepares for a baptism of fire against Premier League leaders Arsenal.

British-record signing Enzo Fernandez could make his debut at Stamford Bridge in the west London derby after completing a 121 million euro ($132 million, £107 million) move from Benfica.

Mykhailo Mudryk is also in line for his first start since joining from Shakhtar Donetsk in a blockbuster January transfer window for the club for a fee that could rise to 100 million euros.

Chelsea’s overall spend in their first season under new ownership fronted by LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly has now surpassed £500 million but the Blues are languishing in 10th in the Premier League table, 10 points off the top four.

Potter admits he has a challenge on his hands to keep all his stars happy as he tries to turn Chelsea’s fortunes around.

“We have to create an environment where there’s healthy competition and they can push each other,” Potter said on Thursday. “There’s going to be frustration at times because only 11 can play.

The contrast in mood between Arsenal and Everton fans could hardly be starker ahead of their meeting at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Arsenal are on course for a first league title since 2003/04 with the luxury of a five-point lead over Manchester City and a game in hand.

Jorginho’s arrival from Chelsea this week adds depth and an old head to Mikel Arteta’s young squad while Leandro Trossard boosts his attacking options.

Everton were the only Premier League club not to make a January signing and former Burnley boss Sean Dyche knows he has a mountain to climb.

The Toffees’ 69-year stay in the English top flight is at severe risk and further protests from supporters against the club’s board are planned for after the match.

EPL Fixtures This Weekend (all times GMT)

Friday

Chelsea v Fulham (2000)

Saturday

Everton v Arsenal (1230), Aston Villa v Leicester, Brentford v Southampton, Brighton v Bournemouth, Man Utd v Crystal Palace, Wolves v Liverpool (all 1500), Newcastle v West Ham (1730)

Sunday

Nottingham Forest v Leeds (1400), Tottenham v Man City (1630)