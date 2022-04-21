FRSC Decorates 12 Newly Promoted Officers In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has decorated a total of 12 officers newly promoted with their various new ranks in Enugu State.

Decorating the officers Thursday in Enugu, the Sector Commander of FRSC Enugu State Command, Joseph Toby, said that promotion comes only from God and no officer should see it as a right.

Toby also urged the newly elevated officers to redouble their efforts and put in more sacrifice to uplift the Corps anywhere they find themselves.

“I urge you to be dutiful and committed to attaining the mandate of the Corps.

“Be more dedicated to ensure you deliver daily on any task handed over to you.

“I thank the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi and the FRSC management team for approving your promotion as well as other support they have been giving to this Command.

The commander reminded the officers to pay due and devoted allegiance to constituted authorities within the Corps and other places they are posted for their daily assignments or duties.

Toby called on them to keep mentoring junior officers in order for them to be properly guided on issues of the road safety job as well as other germane matters of life.

Responding, Mr David Ekpekpe, who was recently promoted and decorated from the rank of Assistant Core Commander (ACC) to Deputy Core Commander (DCC), appreciated God, the Corps Marshal and FRSC management team for the promotion.

Ekpekpe, who spoke on behalf of the newly promoted and decorated officers, said: “I will not fail to thank our amiable Corps Marshal and the entire Corps management team for the confidence repose on us.

“We are assuring the Corps Marshal, FRSC management team and the Enugu State Command that we will continue to give our best to the job.

“We will behold discipline and integrity even as we carry out our daily duties with dedication and commitment,” he said.