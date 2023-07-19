Fuel Subsidy: Nigerians Have Been Deceived – NLC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has stated that Nigerians are being deceived concerning the issue of petrol pricing.

Speaking on Politics Today, a Channels TV programme, Ajaero disclosed that the masses are being punished unnecessarily.

Ajaero, reacting to the recent increase in the price of fuel, stated that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is toying with Nigerians, and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) is only being clever by half.

“NNPCL cannot import and say the commodity is imported by marketers, that is not true,” he said.

“If the government withdrew subsidies of petroleum products and suddenly, while we are about to start committee meetings, there is another price increase, why then will the government seek a court injunction and use other measures if it is not their business?

“It seems we have entered a reign where Nigerians are being punished unnecessarily and where lies are coming up everywhere.

“If you have a single market where everybody must change dollars at N800/$1, you removed the market where people were changing dollars at N450 to import, it means the very moment that dollar value increases to even N900/N1000, you will tell us that you imported it at current value.

“Despite the fact that the products you have now are not the ones that were imported under N800/$.

“Clearly, the government is toying with Nigerians. What is happening is not economics, but a reign of impunity.”





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



