Basketball: Nigeria Customs Beat Kwara Falcons 76-73 To Record First Victory

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has defeated Kwara Falcons 76-73 to record their first win of the 2021 Super 8 Men’s Premier Basketball League.

Our correspondent reports that Kwara Falcons led in the first and second quarters, 21-17 and 26-15 respectively.

Nigeria Customs fought back and won the third and fourth quarters to take the leading but beat the Kwarans 19-14 and 25-12 respectively to make the final score 76-73, thereby recording their first winning.

Speaking to journalists after the match, NCS Coach Scott Nnaji said the team did not prepare well before the competition started.

“They did not start the game well in the beginning but they bounced back in the last two quarters to win the first match.

“We never knew we were going to finish the league this year; we thank God that the Ministry of Sports came in to assist and make sure that we play the games.

“We have to make sure that players play regularly to be able to keep their skills and their fitness,” he said.

The coach of Kwara Falcons, Jubril Baba, said they would go back to the drawing board and make sure they won their next game.

“My boys did a great job, even though they lost their game, I praise them because they did well in the first two quarters.

“It is possible for us to win this league because have strong players that can deliver and give us a good results.

“We bounce back to win our next match,” he said

African Examiner reports in the other matches, Gombe Bulls defeated Police Baton 79-40 while Rivers Hoopers beat Benue Braves 65-62.

The teams from Atlantic Conference are Rivers Hoppers, Kwara Falcons Lagos Islander and Police Batons.

Savannah Conference team are Kano Pillars, Gombe Bulls, Nigeria Customs and Benue Braves.

African Examiner reports that the 2021 Super 8 Men’s Premier Basketball League, which started on Nov. 12, is expected to end on Nov. 17 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

