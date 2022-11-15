Full House In Super Eagles Camp In Lisbon

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Head coach José Peseiro has the full complement of invited players as Nigeria get set for their international friendly with Portugal in Lisbon on Thursday, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) says.

Ademola Olajire, NFF’s Director of Communications, disclosed in a statement on Tuesday that players in camp included goalkeepers Francis Uzoho, Maduka Okoye and Adebayo Adeleye.

“There are also defenders William Ekong, Chidozie Awaziem, Kevin Akpoguma, Calvin Bassey, Tyronne Ebuehi, Bruno Onyemaechi, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ebube Duru.

“Also in camp are midfielders Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi and Joseph Ayodele-Aribo.

“We equally have forwards Moses Simon, Cyriel Dessers, Terem Moffi, Paul Onuachu, Emmanuel Dennis and Ademola Lookman,” he said.

Olajire however added that forward Samuel Chukwueze was being expected on Tuesday night.

African Examiner reports that Thursday’s encounter at the 50,000-capacity Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon is the first-ever full international between both countries.

Portugal are heading to the FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar on Friday, while Nigeria are eager to blood a crop of new first-team players after narrowly failing to make the train to Qatar.

Team top goalscorer Victor Osimhen is out injured but Peseiro can still call on Belgium-based Onuachu, Dessers, Moses Simon, France-based Moffi and Italy-based winger Lookman.

Portugal, 1966 FIFA World Cup bronze medallists and champions of Europe six years ago, will no doubt roll out their full arsenal.

This should have five-time Ballon D’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

NAN