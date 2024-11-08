Galatasaray Coach Heap Praises On Osimhen After Tottenham Win

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Galatasaray coach, Okan Buruk, has stated that ts 3-2 victory over English side, Tottenham in the UEFA Europa League wasn’t just a win for the club but also a statement for Turkish football.

“Tonight, we didn’t just play for Galatasaray; we played for Turkish football,” he said in a late Thursday statement on the club’s website.

“We showed exactly what a Turkish team can do to a Premier League side. It’s time we do our talking on the field — not off it.”

According to Buruk, the week allowed his players extra time to drill for the match and this allowed them to take control of the possession and exploit Tottenham’s gaps.

“This was one of the most dominant performances Turkish football has seen against an English club. We forced Tottenham into mistakes they rarely make,” he said.

The African Examiner recalls that the night went to Galatasaray’s strong front line, as Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen led the charge. The two goals from Osimhen in the 31st and 39th minutes, made the Turkish side take the lead.

Buruk heaped praises on Osimhen’s work rate and clinical finishing, saying, “He gave everything despite being tired, and it paid off spectacularly. We could have scored 7 or 8 goals if we had converted all our chances”.

The match which ended 3-2 in favour of Galatasaray saw the fans applauding the team and Buruk, heaped praises on the fans for their support.

He said: “The fans and the players worked together as one. We created chances, applied pressure, and showed what the quality of the Turkish league truly is. This wasn’t just a game; it was a reminder of what our teams are capable of.”