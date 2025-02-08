NAFDAC Warns Students Against Drug Abuse

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has advised students of Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS), Dutse, Abuja to resist any form of peer pressure to abuse drugs.

The Director-General of the agency, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, gave the advice while inaugurating NAFDAC’s Consumer Safety Club (NCSC) in the school.

The club aims at catching and sensitising the young, and propagating the message to desist from drug abuse among youths.

Represented by Dr Paul Kamai, Deputy Director-in-charge of Narcotics in the FCT, Adeyeye said that the students must be focused to be able to achieve their dreams, and have good reputation in the society.

She called on the students to always take prescribed medication, concentrate more on their studies as well as develop their talents.

“Alcohol is the most widely used drug by adolescents, regardless of ethnicity, gender or race.

“Alcoholism is a chronic illness with an insidious onset which may occur at any age, and adolescent drinking behaviour has been a vital social issue in several countries.

“Alcohol is very common in our community where they are freely sold in sachets and small volume bottles.

“These are very dangerous for adolescents like you, and you must learn to resist the urge to engage in alcohol drinking,” the director-general said.