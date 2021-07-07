Ghana Urges Nigeria To Review $1 Million Business Requirement

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Speaker of the Ghana Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has assured the Nigerian House of Representatives that the Ghanaian government is trying to review the hostile law against Nigerian businesses in Ghana.

Bagbin, who addressed the House on Wednesday, stated that the Ghanaian government had already announced the review of the $1 million capital requirement for trading enterprises under the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre Act, 2013(Act 865).

The African Examiner recalled that the Nigerian government closed down local borders in Nigeria and many have linked the Ghanaian draconian law to the border closure by Nigeria.

The Ghanaian lawmaker said it “highly appreciated if the Government of Nigeria will review the prohibition list banning the importation of specific goods and commodities into the Nigerian market, from countries including Ghana”.

He also disclosed that the parliament of Ghana already set up a 7-man committee to review the relationship between Nigeria and Ghana.

Reacting, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, assured his counterpart that the House will also set up the committee.























