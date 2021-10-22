W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Saskay Shares Stunning Photos, Says I Eat Beauty

Posted by Entertainment, Featured, Latest News Friday, October 22nd, 2021





(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ex-BBNaija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate Saskay has disclosed the secret behind her beautiful look.

The reality TV star made this disclosure in a recent post on her Instagram page as she shared charming photos of herself.



According to the 21-year-old model, she eats ‘beauty’ thus, it radiates for all to see. She wrote: “I Eat Beauty so it radiates.”

Related Posts


  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=69582

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us