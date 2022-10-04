Gonzalo Higuain To Retire After End Of MLS Season

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Inter Miami striker Gonzalo Higuain is determined to end his career on a high in MLS after announcing his retirement at the age of 34 on Monday.

The former Juventus, Real Madrid, Napoli, and Argentina striker will see out the current season at Inter Miami and attempt to push Phil Neville’s side into the play-offs before quitting the game.

Ironically, Higuain has been in excellent form in MLS recently, the Argentine scoring 12 goals in the last 14 games including a match winning strike in Toronto at the weekend.

But with his Inter Miami deal expiring at the end of the season, the striker believes now is the time to follow his brother Federico into retirement.

“The day has arrived to say goodbye to football, a profession that has given me so much and one I feel privileged to have lived with its good and bad moments,” a visibly emotional Higuain told a news conference attended by the entire Inter Miami squad.

“I want to thank each technical staff that coached me: Club Palermo, River Plate, Real Madrid, Argentina, Napoli, Milan, Chelsea and finally Inter Miami.

“I’ll take beautiful moments with me in my head and in my heart.

“I had an unthinkable career and achieved more than I could imagine. It’s a decision I made three or four months ago.”

Higuain meanwhile hopes to crown his career with an MLS title, with Inter Miami battling for a place in the postseason playoffs.

“It would be a dream to end my career as a champion in MLS,” he said.