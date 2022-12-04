I Won’t Do It Again, Student Apologises To Aisha Buhari

(FRICAN EXAMINER) – A student of the Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State, Aminu Mohammed, has apologised to the First Lady, Aisha Buhari over a Twitter post deemed defamatory.

Mohammed, who is a 500-level student of the Department of Environmental Management and Toxicology, tendered his apology following his release from detention after the First Lady’s decision to withdraw a defamation and cyberstalking case against him.

African Examiner recalls that Mohammed regained his freedom on Friday night after the prosecution counsel, Fidelis Ogbobe, informed the court that the First Lady had heeded the pleas of well-meaning Nigerians who intervened in the matter.

Expressing his happiness after regaining his freedom, the student took to his Twitter handle on Saturday, December 3, 2022, saying that it was not his intention to hurt the First Lady with his tweet.

Mohammed writes: “I would like to use this medium to express my sincere apologies to those I’ve hurt especially our mother, Aisha Buhari.

“It was never my intention to hurt your feelings and Insha Allah, I will change for the better. However, I’m also grateful for your forgiveness, thank u mama.”