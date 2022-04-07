Goodluck Jonathan Speaks On Auto Accident

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, has opened up on the auto crash which led to the death of his two aides on Wednesday.

African Examiner recalls that Jonathan escaped death after he was involved in an auto crash on his way from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ikechukwu Eze, Jonathan stated that he is mourning the two police officers who lost their lives as he described the incident as painful and heart-rending.

According to him, the two other officers who sustained injuries are responding to treatments at the hospital.

He also disclosed that the deceased, Inspectors Ibrahim Abazi and Yakubu Toma, were fine officers, who were dedicated to their duties and service to the nation.

Part of the statement reads, “Two other officers sustained injuries in the accident which involved a car conveying the security men.

“They were rushed to hospital in Abuja where they are responding to treatment.”

The former president also sent condolences to the families of the bereaved and the police high command.