Google To Ban Political Advertising For 2022 Philippine Elections

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Technology giant, Google, on Wednesday announced it will not accept political advertisements on all its platforms related to next year’s elections in the Philippines to choose a successor for President Rodrigo Duterte.

“In connection with the 2022 Philippine national and local elections, election advertisements will not be allowed to run in the Philippines from Feb. 8 to May 9, 2022,’’ the company said in an update on its political content policy.

“Election advertisements are ads that promote or oppose any political party or the candidacy of any person or party for public office,’’ it added.

Feb. 8 is the official start of campaign for national positions, while campaigning for local posts kick off on March 25, the Philippines’ Commission on Elections (Comelec) said.

Filipinos will vote for a president, vice president, half of the 24-member Senate, more than 200 members of the House of Representatives and thousands of local government officials on May 9.

In a statement, Comelec said “Google will not accept election advertisements in the Philippines that are purchased through Google Ads, Display and Video 360, and shopping platforms that advertisers intend to place on Google, YouTube, and partner properties’’.

Google will instead focus “its efforts and resources on upcoming election-related initiatives which aim to help people access useful and accurate information via product features and media literacy programmes.

“It will also encourage participation in the voting process, and help protect the integrity of the elections’’.

Google has banned political advertising on its platform before, including in Canada’s federal election in 2019 and before an election in Singapore in 2020.

AFP