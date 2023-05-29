World Menstrual Day: NGO, In Partnership With WaterAid Take Sensitization To Enugu Schools

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of it’s activities to Commemorate this year’s World ‘Menstrual Day’ a non governmental organization NGO, South Saharan Social Development Organization SSDO, in partnerahio with WaterAid Nigeria, weekend took a sensitization and awareness campaign on proper management of female Menstrual cycles to government Secondary school Enugu.

The Organization which visited the mixed school with medical experts, who educated the female students on the dangers inheremt on poor management of Menstrual cycles stated that it was part of their activities to commemorate the 2023 World Menstrual Day.

Speaking with Newsmen at the end of the exercise, SSDO Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) programme Lead, Uju Prisca Ezeike, stated that “the essence of our coming to the government Secondary school Enugu today is to come and sensitize young girls and boys on the importance of menstrual hygiene management as part of our activities for this year’s World Menstrual Day, which is 28, May of every year”

“We came to educate the students on proper ways of handing their Menstrual cycles” adding that the medical experts we came with enlightened them on best hygiene management.

“The students have learnt the best way of disposing their used Sanitary pads, and the health implications of not adhering to proper Hygiene during menstrual cycle.

“Ofcourse, we also spoke to the boys on the need not to stigmatize against their female colleagues during menstrual period. Rather, they should support them, because they have Sisters, and will get married one day,”

Addressing the students, a public Health Specialist, and State Epidemologst, Department of Public Health, Enugu state Ministry of Health,

Dr. Chinyere Ezeudu, stressed the need for the female students to always embrace proper hygiene while observing their mensural cycle, pointing out that poor handling of the exercise could lead to contraction of terrible infectious diseases.

Also educating the students, a Chief Nursing officer, and focal person, University of Nigeria Teaching hospital UNTH, Ituku Ozalla Enugu, Cheta- Orji Okafor, advised the female students that are up to ten years and above, but yet to start observing the monthly flow of blood (Menstruation) to always have at the back of their minds that it could start at any time.

According to her, a medical study at UNTH revealed that young girls from nine years old could also experience menstruation, urging the students to avoid engaging in sex untill they are married, stressing that immoral acts is capable of ruining their future.

She equally advised them to shun all forms of social vices, and you must also “Zip up untill you are legally married, because engaging in premature sex will destroy their future.

Responding onbehalf of her colleagues, in an interview with Newsmen, a Senior Secondary SS student, Miss Enwo Bibian, thanked SSDO, for choosing their school for the exercise, saying it has afforded her the opportunity of learning certain many things about proper Hygiene menstrual management.

“So, am so happy for this opportunity given to us today by SSDO. We are really greatful to them”

Highlight of the programme was the distribution of over dozens of Sanitary pads to the students.