Gov. Yahaya Raises Alarm Over Influx Of Bandits In Kogi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has expressed his concern over the influx of armed bandits and their sinister activities in the state.

The governor alleged that bandits fleeing from the intense fire power of the military in the Northeast and Northwest region of the country have regrouped in locations between Lokoja and Kabba/Bunu axis.

Bello disclosed this when he paid a courtesy visit on the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao at the Headquarters of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in Abuja. He was accompanied in the visit by some members of the Kogi State Executive Council.

The security situation in these areas, according to him, has led to the residents of the areas relocating to other parts of the state.

“Considering the threats posed by these criminals, coupled with the strategic importance of the State, the need for the revitalization of the talks on the establishment of an Forward Operating Base (FOB) became necessary”, he said.

He commended the CAS for his consistent responsiveness towards the activities of insurgents and armed bandits.

The governor, however called for the establishment of a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base in Kogi State to check the activities of bandits as well as facilitate intelligence gathering against criminal elements who have established safe haven in some parts of the state,

Bello noted that the state government had approached the NAF in 2017 to consider establishing a FOB at a colonial era airstrip in Zariagi near Lokoja, to which the NAF in 2018 dispatched a reconnaissance team to survey the suitability status of the location for consideration.

He said the need to revisit the matter became necessary in view of the activities of bandits and other criminal elements who have relocated to the state after military operations in September 2020 at Utu Forest situated between Nasarawa and Kogi States forced them out of their comfort zone.

In his response, the CAS commended Governor Bello for early detection of the activities of bandits and for his efforts at securing Kogi State.

He noted that of recent, bandits and other criminal elements have become very mobile as, “once they come under intense fire in one location, they quickly migrate to another location in search of a safe hiding place”.

He however assured the governor that the mandate by President Muhammadu Buhari that the nation must be rid of all criminal elements remains on course and in no distant time, the security situation in Kogi State and environs would take a positive turn.

On the request for the establishment of an FOB, Air Marshal Amao also assured the governor that a team will be constituted to review the report submitted in 2018 with a view to reactivating the plan for the establishment of the FOB.

“The fact that an airstrip already exists in the proposed location is an advantage”, he added.

Highlight of the visit included the laying of wreath by Governor Bello at the NAF Memorial Arcade in respect of NAF personnel who had paid the supreme price in the course of duty.























