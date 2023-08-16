Groups Offer Free Medical Services To Over 200 Enugu Residents

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of their humanity services to the society, a group under the plartform of

Enugu Metropolitan Lions Club in partnership with LEAP Alliance at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Trans-Ekulu, in Enugu East Council area of Enugu State weekend provided over two hundred persons free medical services in Enugu.

The free medical outreach which centered on foot screening for detection of diabetic peripheral and neuropathy with loss of protection sensation benefitted both men and women.

Members of Lions Club and LEAP Alliance arrived the scene of the event as early as 6:30am and commenced the programme with blood fasting testing, checking of vitals, counseling and adminstration of drugs to people or patients.

Our Correspondent reports that there were three masses conducted by the Parish, and at the end of each session, no fewer than 100 parishioners were attended to by the team of the medical experts engaged by the organizers

The service to humanity witnessed excitement, joy and absolute sense of gratitude by the beneficiaries numbering over two hundred as many asked when another programme

In his remark at the event, Dr. Confidence Kalu of LEAP alliance explained that the Foot Screening is for the early detection of Diabetes peripheral neuropathy (DPN).

According to him, “DPN is nerve damage caused by chronic high blood sugar which results in loss of sensation in the feet. When there is a loss of sensation, there is a higher chance of having a foot ulcer that can lead to amputation.

In his speech, President of Enugu Metropolitan Lions Club, Mr. Kenneth Agbo expressed gratitude to the Parish priest of St Mary Catholic Church,Trans Ekulu, Enugu for providing opportunity to the club and the non governmental organization to serve humanity.





