Gunmen Abduct Six Travelers In Kwara

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Again gunmen unleash terror in kwara state, abducting six travelers .

The abductors, numbering about five, were said to have waylaid the vehicle conveying the victims around Obo-Ile/Osi road, Ekiti local government area of the state on the fateful around 11.15pm.

However, four of the victims on board the Hummer Bus with registration number Kuje613AA have regained freedom, it was gathered.

Kwara Police spokesperson Ajayi Okasanmi confirmed the incident, adding that “information regarding the kidnap of six occupants of a Hummer bus by five armed hoodlums was received today August 16th.

“On receipt of the information, detachments of conventional policemen, tactical teams, vigilante and hunters were immediately dispatched to the area for possible search, rescue and arrest of the suspects.

“Consequently, the victims’ vehicle, loaded with foodstuff was found abandoned, inside of which was recovered an empty shell of 7.62mm ammunition.

“The intensity of the pressure during the search and rescue efforts led to the abandoning of four of the abductees who have now been rescued and presently with the police.

“The kidnappers who are believed to be in the bushes with the two remaining victims would soon be smoked out and arrested.”

He assured the families of “the yet-to-be-released victims that no stone would be left unturned in rescuing the remaining victims still in the custody of the kidnappers.