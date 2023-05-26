Man Utd Secure Champions League Return With Win Over Chelsea FC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Manchester United sealed qualification for next season’s Champions League with a 4-1 thrashing of beleaguered Chelsea on Thursday.

Casemiro, Anthony Martial, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford were on target as the Red Devils moved up to third in the Premier League.

A miserable night summed up Chelsea’s season despite spending over £500 million in the transfer market as they slumped to an eighth defeat in 10 games since Frank Lampard returned as interim manager.

By contrast, confirmation of a top-four finish rounds off a successful first season in charge for Erik ten Hag after also ending United’s six-year trophy drought by winning the League Cup in February.

More silverware could be to come next month should United halt Manchester City’s charge towards the treble in the FA Cup final.

But a return to Europe’s elite competition next season was one of Ten Hag’s primary aims when he took the reins after a disastrous 2021/22 campaign when United finished sixth.

Casemiro’s arrival from Real Madrid has been fundamental to United’s revival.

The 31-year-old’s class and experience shone through against a youthful Chelsea side that were punished for a lack of efficiency in both boxes.

Man Utd face Fulham for the final fixture of the season . While, Chelsea FC play for pride against Newcastle Utd.