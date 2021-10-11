Gunmen Attack Adamawa Police Station, Kidnap Nursing Mother

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gunmen have attacked Ngurore police station in Yola south LGA of Adamawa and also kidnapped a nursing mother in the area.

Sulaiman Nguroje, the state police spokesman, confirmed the development on Sunday.

According to Nguroje, the gunmen attacked the station around 2am on Sunday, as a diversion to carry out the abduction.

However no casualty was recorded.

“The suspected kidnappers targeted one Alhaji Umaru of Nasarawo B, a resident of Ngurore town in Yola south LGA,” he said.

“The criminals separated into two groups; one attacked the police station to divert the attention of security operatives, while other group attacked Alhaji Umaru’s house and kidnapped his wife, Hauwa Umaru, and her daughter.

“The commissioner of police in the state, Mr Mohammed Barde, has ordered the deployment of operational asset including police mobile force (PMF), counter terrorism unit (CTU), crack squad and anti-kidnapping units to Ngurore.”

Nguroje said the operational units were expected to carry out confidence-boosting patrols within the hotspots to rescue the kidnapped victims and apprehend the criminals.

He said Babagana Abubakar, head of police intervention team, was already on the ground to coordinate police investigative operations and rescue response.

The spokesman said the commissioner assured residents that the command was committed to working with other stakeholders towards restoring public order in Ngurore and other parts of the state.

He also called on citizens to go about their normal business, and report any suspicious person(s) around their neighbourhoods to security agencies.

NAN
























