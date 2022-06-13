Gunmen Attack Four Vehicles, Abduct 50 Wedding Guests

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – About 50 persons have been reportedly abducted by gunmen in an attack on vehicles on Sokoto-Gusau Road.

The commuters were returning from a wedding in Tambuwal, Sokoto State, on Saturday evening when the assailants attacked them.

The gunmen attacked a coaster bus and one other vehicle conveying the wedding guests as well as two private vehicles.

Lawal Ja’o, a passenger who escaped from the assailants, said the attack occurred around Dogon Awo in Tureta council of Sokoto State.

“We started hearing the sound of gunshots before the first vehicle was hit,” he said, adding that over 50 people were whisked away.

“We kept hearing the voices and screams of our colleagues and friends but there was nothing we could do. After we heard the arrival of security men, we came out of the bush and identified ourselves,” Premium Times quoted Ja’o as saying.

Another passenger, Jabiru Shehu, said, “We met four empty vehicles with some belongings including a phone and some travelling bags. We were there when some policemen from Tureta arrived at the scene.

“From what I heard, there were more than 50 people with the bandits because we were there also when some of the travellers who ran into the bush returned to the main road.”

Police spokesman in Sokoto Sanusi Abubakar said the Command was yet to receive information on the incident, but added that contacts would be made with the local division in the area to confirm the development.