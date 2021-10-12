Gunmen Invade Kaduna School, Abduct Students

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gunmen have kidnapped some students of St Albert the Great Institute of Philosophy, a Catholic seminary in Kaduna state.

The seminary, which is located at Fayit community in Kagoma chiefdom, Jama’a LGA of Kaduna, was reportedly attacked on Monday night.

According to a source at the institute, five students were kidnapped by the gunmen.

However, according to available information, two of the abducted victims were later released by the kidnappers.

African Examiner writes that Kaduna has been under attack from gunmen who are known for kidnapping students.























