Gunmen Shoot Celestial Church Prophet To Death In Ogun –Police

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ogun Police Command has confirmed the shooting to death of a prophet of Celestial Church in Idiroko by gunmen during Sunday’s service.

The command’s Spokesperson, CSP Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident in a statement issued to newsmen in Ota.

Odutola explained that “some unidentified gunmen entered into the church during Sunday’s service and opened fire on the prophet and then escaped from the premises.

According to her, the Divisional Police Officer received a report at about 10.30 a.m. that someone had been killed at a Celestial Church, located on Old Baggage Road, Odo Eran, Idiroko.

“Police officers quickly moved to the scene of the incident and discovered that a 54-year-old prophet, Yomi Adetula, was lying face up in a pool of his blood that stained his white celestial garment.

“Upon closer inspection, his body was found to be riddled with bullets, and his head was severely damaged with an axe to confirm that he was indeed dead.

“During the police investigation, it was revealed that three men entered the church, brandished a long double-barreled gun, aimed at their target, and fired a shot that caused chaos,” she stated.

Odutola further stated that the remains had been deposited at the Ilaro General Hospital morgue.

She added that no arrest had been made but the police were actively working to apprehend the fleeing suspects, who reportedly escaped from the church toward the border area.

She further stated that normalcy had returned to the area, adding that potential clues were expected to emerge in the coming days as investigations into the tragic incident were underway. (NAN)