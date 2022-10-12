Health Ministry Warns Edo Residents To Substandard Paediatric Cough Syrups In Gambia

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC)’s alert to Nigerians on substandard cough syrups circulating in The Gambia, the Ministry of Health, Edo, has advised residents to be vigilant.

In a public health notice by Prof. Obehi Akoria, Edo Commissioner for Health, the ministry said that the World Health Organisation (WHO) issued a global alert/warning over four medicines.

The medicines included Promethazine oral solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cough Syrup

Akoria said: “ These medicines are being investigated for links with acute kidney injury and over 66 deaths among children in the Gambia.

“Laboratory analysis of samples of each of the four products confirms that they contain unacceptable quantities of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol which are toxic to humans and may cause death.

“Officers of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) will provide an update shortly.

“All pharmaceutical outlets who may have these medicines in stock must dispose of them forthwith, using the appropriate channels .

“Please be vigilant!

“DO NOT USE ANY OF THESE PRODUCTS. NO BABY OR TODDLER SHOULD BE GIVEN COUGH OR COLD SYRUPS.

“Please share this information as widely as possible,’’ Akoria cautioned.

African Examiner reports that healthcare providers and the public were notified of the death of 66 children in The Gambia, following the use of the substandard cough syrups, as reported by WHO in September 2022.

It was said that the syrups might have been contaminated.

According to WHO, the cough syrup was made by New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals.

African Examiner also reports that NAFDAC says laboratory analysis of samples of the four products confirms that they contain unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol as contaminants.

“Diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol are toxic to humans when consumed and can prove fatal.

“Toxic effects can include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, inability to pass urine, headache, altered mental state and acute kidney injury, which may lead to death.

“The stated manufacturer of these products is Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited (Haryana, India). To date, the stated manufacturer has not provided guarantees to WHO on the safety and quality of these products.

“All the batches of these products listed above should be considered unsafe,” Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, NAFDAC’s D-G had said.

NAN