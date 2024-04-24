Obi Appeals To Noble Nigerians To Drill 200,000 Boreholes

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has appealed to privileged Nigerians to fund the drilling of 200,000 boreholes across the country to solve the problem of clean water.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, made the appeal on Wednesday at a press briefing in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Obi said noble Nigerians should support investment in the education and health sectors for the benefit of the masses.

The Labour Party chieftain also delved into the leadership crisis rocking his party with Julius Abure, the national chairman at the centre of the tussle.

Obi said the “abnormality” in the LP was nothing compared to happenings in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The ex-presidential candidate also said a team of auditors have commenced the audit of the Labour Party but it might take them “months” or even “years” to conclude the audit of the party and file in their reports.