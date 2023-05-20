Heineken African Foundation Phase 3 Project Ends In Enugu

…….As Stakeholders Applauds WaterAid Nigeria.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Heineken African Foundation (HAF), phase 3 project in Nigeria has ended in Enugu State, with the implementing Organization, WaterAid Nigeria, reaching out to over 5150 Community members with four touch points of the hygiene behaviour change intervention package.

Our Correspondent reports that Heineken Africa Foundation and WaterAid have a partnership centred around pandemic preparedness, focusing on handwashing facilities as an important line of defence against the spread

of disease and future pandemics.

Speaking at the close- out ceremony of the project in Enugu yesterday, Country Director, WaterAid Nigeria, Evelyn Mere, explained that the HAF 3 was “designed to strengthen governance structure for sustainable management of water, Sanitation and Hygiene service delivery, in order to increase access to clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene services

She added that the project is also aimed at controlling the spread of infectious diseases, including the dreaded COVID- 19 in some states of Nigeria, such as Bauchi, Enugu and Oyo.

Mere, who spoke through the Enugu State programme Lead WaterAid, Mr. Solomon Akpanufot, said in implemention of the project, her Organization was able to leverage existing partnership with the Enugu state Ministry of Water Resources- Small Town Water and Sanitation Unit (STU), the Civil Society Organizations (CSOS), the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), media, IgboEze North Council Area (WASH) unit and other critical Stakeholders.

“Working as a team helped us to fully achieve the set objectives for the HAF 3 projects, and we are greatful to the state government, partners and the people of Enugu State for all their contributions to ensure the success of this project.

“The third phase of the HAF 3 was centered around pandemic preparedness, focusing on hand washing facilities in five countries. As an important line of defence against the spread of disease and future pandemics. We were able to build on the achievements of the first and second phases of the project in deepening hygiene promotion to control the spread of COVID-19 in the States

“Specifically, over 5150 Community members were reached with four touch points of the hygiene behaviour change intervention package.

The Country. Director emphasized that good hygiene practices strongly remain the first line of defence in the prevention of most infectious diseases, stressing “that one of the goal of the project is to ensure that simple habits that will help curb the spread of diseases become a part of us

as individuals, families Communities and the state at large”

The Enugu state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, represented by His special Adviser on Water Reaources, Mr. Anthony Dubem Onyia (Jr), had in his speech, expresed appreciation to WaterAid and HAF for their interventions in the state, especially in the area of WASH, describing WaterAid as a reliable and dependable partner.

In her remark, representative of HAF, and public Affairs Manager, incharge of East, in Nigerian Breweries PLC, Mrs. Joy Egolum, said the Brewery giant is proud of the partnership between it and Wateraid

Acording to her, WaterAid has continued to show leadership and commitment on issue of WASH in Nigeria and Enugu state, as evident at the peak of COVID- 19 pandemic in Nigeria, noting that her effort and those of other Stakeholders in the health sector helped in recording low casualty in the state.

“We have find in WaterAid a reliable ally and partner, and will not to the relationship for granted, stressing that the brewery company do not compromise issue relating to WASH.

In a good will massage, Executive Director of WaterAid implementing partner in Enugu State, South Saharan Social Development Organization SSDO, Dr. Stanley Ilechukwu, stated that the HAF 3 project has been a transformation journey, addressing the critical need for access to improved sanitation facilities and enhanced hygiene practices.

He noted that the partnership between SSDO and Wateraid, Nigeria has played a pivotal role in achieving remarkable progress in Enugu State.

Ilechukwu said the HAF 3 projected has no doubt demonstrated the power of collective action and te transformative potential of partnership. It has brought together various Stakeholders, including local authorities, Community leaders and residents, creating a shared vision for a healthier and more sustainable future.

Also speaking, the Coordinator of WASH rights network, Ambassador Amaka Nweke, posited that the HAF 3 project was a timely and ,”unique intervention that provided opportunity to raise awareness on hand hygiene in the state.

The event which featured award presentation to some groups as well as Enugu state government and HAF, by WaterAid, was graced by Heads of various line Ministries and other key Stakeholders in WASH.