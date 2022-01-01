Schools Reopen In Lagos January 4

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Lagos State Government has announced the timetable for the 2021/2022 academic session.

According to the statement made on Friday by the Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, all public, private primary and secondary schools are to resume for the second term on Tuesday, 4th January 2022.

Students are also expected back in schools as academic activities will resume the same day.

All boarding students are expected to resume to hostels on Monday 3rd January 2022.

Mid-term break for the second term is fixed for Thursday 17th and Friday 18th February 2022 and the term ends Friday 8th April 2022.

Seriki-Ayeni stated that the authorities will monitor compliance with the resumption date and observe learning processes.

The statement tasked schools to observe COVID-19 safety protocols and ensure strict compliance.