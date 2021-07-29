Biafra: Why We Won’t Let Nnamdi Kanu Remain In DSS Custody Till October – IPOB

(AFRICAN EXAMINBER) – The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, says it won’t allow its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, remain in custody till October.

It could be recalled that Justice Binta Nyako of an Abuja Federal High Court had adjourned Kanu’s trial till October 21, 2021.

The judge gave the ruling because of the inability of the Department of State Services, DSS, to produce Kanu in court.

The IPOB leader has been in DSS custody since his arrest and repatriation from Kenya.

Reacting, IPOB’s Head, Directorate of State, Mazi Chika Edoziem, stated that the Federal Government is determined to punish Kanu.

In a statement, Edoziem warned Southeast governors and those alleged to have betrayed Kanu of dire consequences.

He cautioned them to pray fervently that nothing happens to the IPOB leader.

The statement reads: “To all the Governors, businessmen in Biafra land and all those who are complicit in the abduction of our leader from Kenya to Nigeria, those of you who contributed money to enable the Nigerian government to kidnap our leader, pray fervently that his health is not endangered and nothing untoward happens to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, because then the land of Biafra shall not accommodate you and the Biafra people.

“We affirm our readiness to do all that is necessary to secure the immediate release of our leader. It























