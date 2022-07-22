How Armed Men Attacked 18-Seater Bus, Kidnaped Passengers In Kogi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – An eighteen-seater bus has been attacked by armed men at Ochonyi-Omoko village on the Abuja-Lokoja highway and many passengers were abducted.

The incident happened on Wednesday night, and according to a passenger who had escaped, the attackers came from the bush and opened fire on the bus.

Benjamin Isaac, who had escaped from the captors, told Daily Trust, “They opened fire on back tyres which forced the driver to lose control. When the driver veered off the road, the gunmen came out of hiding and ordered all the passengers to come out. They led us into the bush at gunpoint.”

He disclosed that he joined the bus by the roadside in Zuba while traveling to Edo State, but he managed to escape with some of the passengers.

As at the time of filing this report, the police are yet to speak on the matter.