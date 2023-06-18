How I Was Poisoned At PDP Secretariat; My Liver, Kidney Shut Down, Says Wike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, on Sunday, revealed that he was poisoned at the secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in 2018.

Wike disclosed that the poison affected his liver and kidneys and it almost killed him but for God’s intervention.

He made this declaration in a special Thanksgiving service organised by his family at the St. Peters Deanery, Rumuepirikom, Obio-Akpor area of the state.

According to Wike, he was flown to Beirut at midnight and the doctors told him that his liver and kidneys were gone but after they attended to him, they informed him that his organs have started to work again.

Wike said: “God was in charge, everybody who knew how we came to power in 2015, knew it was turbulent.

“But God saw us through. When you are in office, many people think things are going well with you. Nobody wants to find out the problems you are facing as a human.

“In December 2018, it was the day my former Chief of Staff was going to have thanksgiving. I was to attend that thanksgiving. From that Sunday on, I never came down from my room. It was bad.

“But those who attended the January 1 state banquet of 2019 will know that I never spoke that day. I just sat down there and told the deputy governor to speak on my behalf. I thought it was over.

“I didn’t know I had been poisoned at our party’s secretariat, the doctors, after some treatments, returned and told me my organs had started working again.”





