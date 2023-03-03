How Labour Party Shared Dollars To Voters In Ondo State – SDP’s Adewole

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Adebayo Adewole, the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party, has alleged that the Labour Party (LP), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the All Progressives Congress (APC) were all involved in electoral fraud in the just concluded presidential and National Assembly election.

Adewole, speaking on Arise TV, on Friday, March 03, 2023, accused the Labour Party of sharing dollars with the electorate in his own polling unit in Ondo State in the polls.

He said: “A victim cannot be blaming other victims. I never said nothing is wrong with the election. Everything is wrong with the election. Anyone who wants to go and challenge the election should do so because everything is wrong with the election.

“But it’s not only what happened that day that was wrong with the election. People (political parties] cheated. Many of those who are complaining now cheated in the election. In the polling unit where I voted, Labour Party cheated, PDP cheated and the APC cheated more because vote buying is cheating.

“APC used recharge cards to cheat, the Labour Party brought dollars and PDP shared money. Why will I not complain? Atiku Abubakar cheated me of my vote in Katsina and Adamawa State; he was buying votes with N200. What I’m saying is that the election is flawed. It’s not an honest process.”

He also stated that he has extended his felicitations to the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in line with the Peace Accord, which mandates all contenders to do so.