Mohbad: Naira Marley Accuses Iyabo Ojo Of Libel

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Controversial Nigerian singer, Azeez Adeshina Fashola better known as Naira Marley, has accused Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo of libel and demanding ₦500 million for damages and a public apology.

In a letter dated December 12, 2023, the lawyer of Naira Marley highlighted a series of statements made by Ojo in September, stressing that the content was malicious and caused substantial harm to Marley’s reputation.

The letter reads in part, “It is unarguably clear that the above quoted words are in their ordinary and natural meanings meant or were understood to mean by ordinary right thinking members of the public that have read the post that our Client is a drug addict and that he laced the food and drinks which our Client gave to the boys staying with him with drugs with the resultant effect of occasioning monumental destruction of their lives.”

“The above quoted words in the publications set out above were in their natural and ordinary meanings defamatory of our client and have exposed him to public odium, ridicule and contempt. Alternatively, by way of innuendo, the above quoted words meant and understood to mean that our client was complicit in the alleged murder of Ilerioluwa Aloba (a.k.a. Mohbad).”

Marley’s attorney also called for the actress to retract her statements concerning the singer within seven days of receiving the document or she will face legal proceedings.

The document also asked the actress to publish the apology on her official Instagram account within those 7 days of receiving the letter.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



