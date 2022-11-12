How Peter Obi Contributes To Unemployment In Nigeria – Oshiomhole

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole, has stated that the Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi contributes to high unemployment figures in the country because he is an importer of finished goods.

Oshiomhole, the All Progressives Congress senatorial candidate for Edo North, disclosed this at the flag-off of his campaign on Friday in Auchi.

“Obi owns the biggest shopping mall in Abuja and all the items sold there are imported, so if he is selling imported wines, clothes and other items, he is contributing to why Nigeria is going down because he is creating jobs abroad and importing unemployment to Nigeria,” Mr Oshiomhole said.

African Examiner reports that Peter Obi visited Auchi, Oshiomhole’s political base on Friday as he paid homage to the traditional ruler Aliru Momoh, the Otaru of Auchi.